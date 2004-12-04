34 for marketing awards

Thirty-four submissions have been entered for the third annual Marketing Media Awards organised by Marketing magazine.

The entries are across a range of five categories, with the highest number of submissions, 13, entered for the best media idea of the year.

Among those in contention for the best media idea are Vodafone/Carat; BUPA Ireland/MindShare; Campbell Ireland/Zenith Optimedia; 02 Ireland/ MediaVest and Focus Ireland/Chemistry.

The 10 contenders for the best integrated campaign include McDonald's ...