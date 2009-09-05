321 EuroStore to launch chain of low-cost outlets

A new Irish retailer plans to take on discount giants Aldi and Lidl by launching a chain of low-cost supermarkets over the coming months.

321 EuroStore opened its first outlet on Moore Street in Dublin city centre in recent days, and intends to quickly open three further outlets. The company is hiring staff for the planned expansion. Headed by Val Gannon, a former director of retail chain Heatons, 321 EuroStore is aiming to ...