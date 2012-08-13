30 finalists for REI Store Of The Year 2012

30 stores have been shortlisted by Retail Excellence Ireland to compete for the title of National Store of the Year 2012.

30 stores have been shortlisted by Retail Excellence Ireland to compete for the title of National Store of the Year 2012.

As part of the selection process, store entrants were visited by a 'mystery shopper'. A team of 'store assessors' then visited each of the top-scoring 100 stores, selecting the 50 and then 30. The National Store of the Year will be selected based on the reports data gathered and a review of ...