30% fall in number of Dublin houses for sale

The number of properties being put on the market in certain parts of Dublin has dropped by 60 per cent in the past nine months, according to figures from estate agents Savills.

The number of properties being put on the market in certain parts of Dublin has dropped by 60 per cent over the past nine months, according to new figures from estate agents Savills.

A report by the firm found that, on average, there was a 30 per cent decrease in the number of properties coming to the market in the capital between the start of August last year and the end of April ...