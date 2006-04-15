3 and 6 set to make sweet music together

Mobile network 3 has kicked off what promises to be a costly year by agreeing to sponsor two music programmes for 12 months on new TV station Channel 6.

The company has spent €650,000 on advertising in its first quarter, mainly directed to outdoor and radio.

The move reflects the brand’s planned entry into the pre-paid phone market later this year, which will require it to target younger customers.

At present, 3 offers ...