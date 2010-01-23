290 jobs in balance at troubled Linen Supply of Ireland

The future of 290 jobs at the Linen Supply of Ireland is hanging in the balance, as the High Court deliberates on whether to approve an €18 million rescue package for the insolvent business.

Mr Justice Brian McGovern last week reserved judgment on whether to sanction a scheme of arrangement aimed at saving the company from liquidation. The company is in examinership after seeking court protection from its creditors last September.

However, during ...