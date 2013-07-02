280 jobs to go at Hewlett Packard

Tech giant Hewlett Packard is to let go 220 staff from its offices in Sandyford in Dublin. The move will also see a further 60 contractors lose their jobs.

The cuts come after Barclaycard, a customer of HP, announced that it is to move its multilingual services to Portugal and Italy.

A statement from HP said that it remains fully committed to its operations in this country and continues to hire in this ...