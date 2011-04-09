28 days later

Addiction comes in many forms, and a rehab centre in Wicklow aims to help sufferers and their families understand and learn how to deal with the problems it causes

The stereotypical face of addiction is that of the strung-out junkie or long-term alcoholic who has lost their job, alienated their family and maybe even become homeless. But that is only part of the story of addiction in 21st-century Ireland.

Just as common is the suburban housewife who drinks two or three bottles of wine a day, the inveterate gambler who has run up huge debts, and the benzodiazepine addict who travels to ...