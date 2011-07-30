2,700 tonnes of asbestos removed from Cork dump

More than 2,700 tonnes of potentially lethal asbestos-soiled material has been removed from a 30-year-old dump site in Cork harbour.

More than 2,700 tonnes of potentially lethal asbestos-soiled material has been removed from a 30-year-old dump site in Cork harbour.

The decision to remove the large volume of material was made after a number of state agencies agreed an action plan to excavate the controversial former Raybestos facility.

The 1.4-hectare site was opened in 1978 but closed within two years following local opposition to the US firm’s plans to inter a limited quantity ...