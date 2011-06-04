250 apply to drive CIE into future

The opening up of the CIE board to members of the public has led to more than 250 people expressing interest, with appointments to be made over the coming weeks.

Dr John Lynch, executive chairman of the CIE group, is to stand down on June 28,making way for a new corporate structure at the state transport company.

Four non-executive chairmen will be appointed to CIE and its subsidiaries Iarnród Eireann, Dublin Bus and ...