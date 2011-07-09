247meeting awards €245,000 deal to BT

Dublin company 247meeting has awarded a €245,000 contract to BT to manage its call centre infrastructure remotely.

Under the terms of the three-year deal, BT will monitor the Avaya conference bridging equipment which 247meeting uses to handle inbound and outbound voice services, from its own data hosting centre in Citywest Hotel.

It will provide the services as part of its Co-location Plus package, which uses a managed network platform to host customers’ critical ...