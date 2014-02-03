22 AIB customers have mortgage debt written off

22 AIB customers have had a portion of their mortgage debt written off by the bank as part of settlements reached in the past three months, according to the IMHO.

22 AIB customers have had a portion of their mortgage debt written off by the bank as part of settlements reached in the past three months, according to the Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation (IMHO).

The group, which lobbies on behalf of distressed borrowers, has agreed 123 “long-term sustainable solutions” with AIB mortgage holders as part of a joint initiative with the bank.

More than 1,000 mortgage holders have received information and activation packs ...