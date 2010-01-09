2010: the future starts here

As we move into the second decade of the 21st century, I am struck by two things: we are still not in a decade that has a bona fide name, and we are not yet living in the space age, with its attendant flying cars, moon bases and malevolent HAL like c

As we move into the second decade of the 21st century, I am struck by two things: we are still not in a decade that has a bona fide name, and we are not yet living in the space age, with its attendant flying cars, moon bases and malevolent HAL like computers.

As a 10-year-old I foresaw a future that was like 2001:A Space Odyssey. This indeed shows that my general predicting ability ...