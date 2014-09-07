1990 mews comes with a secluded courtyard and secure off-street parking

5 Doddervale, Orwell Walk, Rathgar, Dublin 14. Price: €425,000. Size: 63 square metres. Features: detached two-bed mews with a private courtyard and parking. BER: E1. Agent: Douglas Newman Good.

5 Doddervale, Orwell Walk, Rathgar, Dublin 14

**Price:** €425,000

**Size:** 63 square metres

**Features:** detached two-bed mews with a private courtyard and parking

**BER:** E1

**Agent:** Douglas Newman Good

Situated on a quiet cul-de-sac, this is a modern mews style residence built circa 1990 and comes with a secluded courtyard and secure off-street parking.

The quirky ''upside-down house spans over 63 square metres with room to extend, subject to planning permission. The ...