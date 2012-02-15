1963 Bacon nude sells for €25.3 million

A portrait by Francis Bacon of Lady Henrietta Moraes has sold for stg£21.3 million (€25.3 million), well above expectations.

Bacon painting sells for €25.3 million.

The painting had been in the hands of a private collector for 30 years and unseen in public for 15 years.

The painting was sold to an anonymous bidder.

Francis Bacon was born at 63 Lower Baggot Street, Dublin in 1909, of English parentage. His father, a former captain in ...