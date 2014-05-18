1950s family home with its own apartment for €1.25m

17 Woodbine Road, Blackrock, Co. Dublin

**Advised minimum value:** €1.25 million

**Size:** 193 square metres

**Features:** a four-bed home with a self-contained apartment and a long, sunny garden. **BER:** E1

**Agent:** Lisney

Built in 1950, this family home opposite University College Dublin has been carefully maintained by its owners and would suit a growing family searching in the area. The four-bedroom residence comes with an own-door, self-contained one-bedroom apartment at the side, ...