1950s family home with its own apartment for €1.25m
17 Woodbine Road, Blackrock. Advised minimum value: €1.25 million. Size: 193 square metres. Features: a four-bed home with a self-contained apartment. Agent: Lisney.
17 Woodbine Road, Blackrock, Co. Dublin
**Advised minimum value:** €1.25 million
**Size:** 193 square metres
**Features:** a four-bed home with a self-contained apartment and a long, sunny garden. **BER:** E1
**Agent:** Lisney
.....
Built in 1950, this family home opposite University College Dublin has been carefully maintained by its owners and would suit a growing family searching in the area. The four-bedroom residence comes with an own-door, self-contained one-bedroom apartment at the side, ...