1937 Scotch whisky sold for €57,000

A 1937 bottle of Scotch whisky sold for the equivalent of €57,000 at a London auction today.

The bottle of 65-year-old single malt from the Glenfiddich Rare Collection was estimated at stg£50,000 pounds to stg£70,000 pounds, excluding fees at Christie’s International’s sale of wines and spirits.

Its final price to a telephone bidder was stg£46,000 pounds with fees.

The auction comes a day after Diageo said it will spend 1 billion pounds on