190 jobs pledged in money for residency scheme

More than €10 million has been pledged under a government scheme designed to harness the entrepreneurial potential of immigrants, writes John Burke.

More than €10 million in investments leading to the creation of 190 new jobs has been pledged under the government's money for residency scheme for foreign immigrants.

A further 80 existing jobs will also be 'protected' under the immigrant investor programme and the start-up entrepreneur programme, according to the Department of Justice.

The purpose of the schemes, which received formal cabinet approval in January, is to support direct or indirect job creation by ...