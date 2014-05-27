180 new jobs announced at Ericsson and SAP

There was good news on the jobs front this morning with the announcement of 180 new positions at two firms in Dublin and Athlone.

Ericsson, the fifth-largest software company in the world, has said it will further expand its Irish operations, with the creation of an additional 120 jobs in 2014. Recruitment will begin immediately to add to the company’s workforce of more than 1,400 in DUblin and Athlone.

