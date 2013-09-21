18-hole golf course on the market for €1.2 million

The Hollywood Lakes Golf Club in Ballyboughal, Co Dublin has been put on the market for €1.2 million.

DTZ Sherry FitzGerald is handling the sale of the 18-hole parkland golf course and clubhouse which is near the village of Naul. Originally designed by Mel Flanagan and opened in 1992, the course is accommodated on lands extending to approximately 157 acres.

According to DTZ Sherry FitzGerald, they expect a strong level of interest in ...