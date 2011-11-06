1798 rebel turned to fine furniture

A rare and beautifully crafted chest of drawers with an Irish connecton goes under the hammer in Sydney later this month

A 'Eureka!' moment in the history of domestic interiors occurred when someone, tired of storing clothes all in a heap in a coffer, thought how much easier life would be if the coffer had a drawer in its base. That achieved, the next logical step was the coffer-on-stand, a chest with a ...