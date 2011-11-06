1798 rebel turned to fine furniture

A rare and beautifully crafted chest of drawers with an Irish connecton goes under the hammer in Sydney later this month

An 1810 chest of drawers attributed to 1798 Wexford rebel Lawrence Butler (€30,247 -- €37,806).

A 'Eureka!' moment in the history of domestic interiors occurred when someone, tired of storing clothes all in a heap in a coffer, thought how much easier life would be if the coffer had a drawer in its base. That achieved, the next logical step was the coffer-on-stand, a chest with a ...