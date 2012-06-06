177 jobs to go at Pfizer in Cork

UPDATE: Pfizer is to let go 177 staff at its two pharmaceutical plants in Cork, it told workers in meetings this morning; SIPTU union says no jobs will go in 2012.

The expiration of the patent on the drug Lipitor was a key factor in Pfizer's decision.

Union SIPTU said its representatives met management of Pfizer this afternoon to discuss the threatened job losses at ...