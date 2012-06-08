170-year-old champagne sells for €125,500

Eleven bottles of champagne sold for more than €125,500 at an auction in Finland today after 170 years at the bottom of the sea.

Eleven bottles of champagne sold for more than €125,500 at an auction in Finland today after 170 years at the bottom of the sea.

Six bottles were Juglar, a house that disappeared in 1829, four were Veuve Clicquot and one was Heidsieck.

The Champagne was perfectly stored horizontally in cold, dark Baltic waters after a shipwreck. It was sold in Mariehamn, the only town in Aaland, an archipelago of 6,500 islands between Finland ...