160 jobs to go at MBNA Bank of America in Leitrim

UPDATE: MBNA Bank of America has informed employees of proposals to close its call centre at Carrick-on-Shannon at the end of November, a move that could lead to the loss of 160 full-time staff.

MBNA Bank of America has informed employees of proposals to close its call centre and support operation at Carrick-on-Shannon at the end of November, a move that could lead to the loss of 160 full-time staff.

The company said the proposal follows a comprehensive review of its customer contact centre operations in the UK and Ireland.

Ian O’Doherty, chief executive of MBNA said: “Our business is now UK-focused and serves UK customers, so ...