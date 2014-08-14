160 jobs to go at MBNA Bank of America in Leitrim

UPDATE: MBNA Bank of America has informed employees of proposals to close its call centre at Carrick-on-Shannon at the end of November, a move that could lead to the loss of 160 full-time staff.

Jobs Minister Richard Bruton said that "all the supports of the state" will be made available to those affected by the job losses

The company said the proposal follows a comprehensive review of its customer contact centre operations in the UK and Ireland.

Ian O’Doherty, chief executive of MBNA said: “Our business is now UK-focused and serves UK customers, so ...