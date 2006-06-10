157 suicides almost equal year’s road deaths

The number of people who have committed suicide so far this year is almost the same as the number who have died on the roads.

By the end of lastmonth,157 people had committed suicide, compared to 159 who died in car accidents during the same period.

But despite heightened national campaigns about road safety, suicide still remains a relative backwater in terms of addressing societal problems, according to the Irish Association of Suicidology (IAS).

The association’s secretary, Dr John Connolly, said research showed that about four out of five people with suicidal thoughts mentioned them to at least ...