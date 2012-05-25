142 jobs to be created in seafood sector

Irish seafood processing companies are planning investments backed by grants that will result in 142 new jobs, it was announced today.

The 21 companies are investing €15.5 million backed by €3.2 million in EU grants.

The companies are based in six different coastal counties.

The news was reported on RTE and in the Irish Times today.

