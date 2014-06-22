1,400 families sought help with funeral costs

By Emma Kennedy Close to 1,400 families have had to rely on the state to help finance funerals since the start of the year. Last year, the government decided to scrap a one-off state support to help

By Emma Kennedy

Close to 1,400 families have had to rely on the state to help finance funerals since the start of the year. Last year, the government decided to scrap a one-off state support to help with funeral costs. The Euro 850 bereavement grant was discontinued for deaths occurring on or after January 1 this year, resulting in savings of about Euro 17 million, according to government figures just released.

However, people ...