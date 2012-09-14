14 million British borrow to pay bills: report

28 per cent of British householders now borrow money to cover basic bills, according to research from Santander.

Nearly 14 million people in Britain use credit cards, overdrafts, payday loans and other loans to cover the cost of household bills each month

Instead of using money from their current account, Brits are borrowing £3.6 billion (€4.4 billion) each month to meet the cost of gas, electricity, council tax, water and other household bills.