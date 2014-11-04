1,330 long-term resolutions agreed with AIB, says mortgage arrears group

The Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation (IMHO) has said that it has agreed 1,330 long-term resolutions for people in mortgage arrears under a pilot project conducted with AIB.

The Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation (IMHO) has said that it has agreed 1,330 long-term resolutions for people in mortgage arrears under a pilot project conducted with AIB.

The pilot scheme, announced a year ago, allows homeowners in difficulty with their mortgage repayments to avail of the independent third party services of the IMHO to advise clients and engage with the bank on their behalf.

Under the pilot scheme, a further 177 mortgage holders ...