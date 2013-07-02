132 car registrations off to strong start: Motorcheck

The 132 number plate has gotten off to a strong start, early indications suggest.

After one day, 1,932 new cars with 132 licence plates have driven off the forecourt, according to the car history checking service [Motorcheck.ie](http://www.motorcheck.ie/).

According to Motorcheck, the tally by car model so far is: 164 Nissan Qashqais, 149 Ford Focus and 136 VW Golfs.

Overall, Ford was the top brand sold with a 17 per cent share of the ...