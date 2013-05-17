13,000 letters due in Central Bank PPI probe

13,000 customers of payment protection insurance (PPI) will receive letters informing them of the results of a Central Bank review.

The Bank is conducting on-going investigation into the sales of PPI policies.

However, a statement from the bank said that it is too early to comment on the number of consumers that will receive refunds or the potential total amount to be refunded.

According to the Central Bank, ten firms are currently undertaking ...