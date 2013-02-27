130 job boost for Dublin

Dublin has received a job boost after two companies announced 130 new positions this morning.

Blanchardstown-based insurance industry software provider Guidewire Software is to create 75 new jobs. The Californian company will expand software development, product management and consultancy at its year and a half year old regional development centre in Blanchardstown, where it already has a staff of 50.

Meanwhile, eco-friendly cement producer Ecocem Ireland is to create 61 jobs at a ...