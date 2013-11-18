125 new jobs announced for Dublin

A total of 75 jobs have been announced as part of two investments by companies as part of a trade mission to India. A further 50 jobs were announced by a loyalty card company.

A total of 125 new jobs have been announced for Dublin this morning by three different companies.

Cloud computing company Aditi Technologies, is to establish its European Services and Business Development Centre in Dublin with the creation of 40 local jobs.

“Ireland offers an encouraging investment climate with investor and business friendly policies so it became an obvious choice for us when looking at our expansion in Europe,” said Kaushik Banerjee, VP Europe, ...