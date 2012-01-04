12.9% growth in .ie domain registrations in 2011

The total number of .ie domains grew by 12.9 per cent net in 2011 to 173,145 by the end of the year, according to the IE Domain Registry (IEDR).

Registration levels were stronger in the first six months of 2011 with 20,995 registrations recorded between January and June, up 9.9 per cent, and 18,403 registrations in the second half of the year, up 5.2 per cent. For 2011 ...