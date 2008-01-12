11850 launches text-based service

Directory enquiries service 11850 this week launches a text-based option for people who can’t or don’t wish to make a call to get a phone number.

Directory enquiries service 11850 this week launches a text-based option for people who can’t or don’t wish to make a call to get a phone number.

The move into text-based directory services will be the biggest shift in the sector this year, according to William Ostrom, director of communications at 11850 operator Conduit.

There will be an initial 50 cent charge per text to encourage people to try the service, but this wasn’t ...