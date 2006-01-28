Colliers Jackson-Stops has launched a new 110-apartment development in the Loire Valley in France, with prices starting at €102,000.

Colliers Jackson-Stops has launched a new 110-apartment development in the Loire Valley in France, with prices starting at €102,000. Les Jardins Renaissance is located close to the tranquil town of Azay-de-Rideau, which is home to just 3,000 people.

The surrounding area includes several vineyards and chateaux, while Tours airport is half an hour’s drive away.

At the moment, Tours is only served by Ryanair via London Stansted, but Nantes airport, which is a ...