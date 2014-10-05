10,400 retirement savers raid their pension pots

Close to €80 million has been withdrawn from retirement funds by savers under a government scheme allowing early access to pension pots.

Budget 2013 announced plans to allow individuals a one-off option to withdraw some of the accumulated value of top-up pension contributions from their pension pot, with the withdrawal subject to tax.

The change to pension rules gave retirement savers a three-year window, starting from March 27, 2013, to access up to ...