1,000-house ringfort plan proposed for Greystones

The billion-euro Greystones development proposed by builders Michael McNamara and Durkan Residential will include more than 1,000 homes laid out in ‘‘ringfort-style’’, according to the project’s architects, Foster & Partners.

The billion-euro Greystones development proposed by builders Michael McNamara and Durkan Residential will include more than 1,000 homes laid out in ‘‘ringfort-style’’, according to the project’s architects, Foster & Partners.

Details of the project were first revealed in The Sunday Business Post last week.

‘‘The inspiration for the project comes from Irish landscape and ancient ringforts,” said one of the architects working on the plans.

‘‘We’re trying to be as sensitive as we ...