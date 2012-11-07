10.2% increase in private cars licensed in October

There were 2,442 new private cars licensed in October 2012, compared with 2,216 in October 2011, an increase of 10.2 per cent, the Central Statistics Office said.

The total number of all new vehicles licensed during October 2012 was 3,563.

There were 2,442 new private cars licensed in October 2012, compared with 2,216 in October 2011, an increase of 10.2 per cent, the Central Statistics Office said.

The number of new goods vehicles licensed in October 2012 was 670 compared with 645 in the corresponding month last year - an increase of 3.9 per cent. In October 2012, the total number of ...