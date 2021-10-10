“You can’t cry on a diamond’s shoulder, and diamonds won’t keep you warm at night, but they’re sure fun when the sun shines.” Elizabeth Taylor

It was a humdrum evening for a social diarist. A now-forgotten event was underway in the O’Reilly Hall in UCD which involved speeches, canapés, networking and self-congratulation. I was listlessly scanning the room for something diary-worthy when the eponymous sponsor of the building entered with his wife.

I was halfway across the hall to elicit the obligatory anodyne quote from Tony O’Reilly, then-proprietor of the Independent group and thus my ultimate...