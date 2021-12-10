‘Women mobilised by the pandemic realities and the MeToo movement can’t wait 135.5 years for the gender pay gap to be slammed shut’

On the face of it, there was nothing unremarkable about Nella Last. She was a Lancashire housewife and mother who lived through World War 2. She was also a prolific diarist, and between 1937 and 1966 she wrote over 12 million words in a diary for Mass Observation, a social research project which aimed to record everyday life in Britain by various methods, including assembling a panel of several hundred members of the public who...