Irish Tatler

‘Women mobilised by the pandemic realities and the MeToo movement can’t wait 135.5 years for the gender pay gap to be slammed shut’

Ahead of Irish Tatler’s Women of 2021 issue, Lise Hand looks back at the shared experiences of women across the globe during Covid-19, and asks what lessons can be learned

Lise Hand
10th December, 2021
A report published last May by Deloitte Global, which surveyed 5,000 women in 10 countries, found that nearly 80 per cent of women said that their workloads have increased because of the pandemic

On the face of it, there was nothing unremarkable about Nella Last. She was a Lancashire housewife and mother who lived through World War 2. She was also a prolific diarist, and between 1937 and 1966 she wrote over 12 million words in a diary for Mass Observation, a social research project which aimed to record everyday life in Britain by various methods, including assembling a panel of several hundred members of the public who...

