Why now is the time to book that bucket list holiday

It used to be that the sky was the limit. Well, not anymore. If you’re on the lookout for an out-of-this-world travel experience (and aren’t a tech billionaire), allow The Luxe Radar to introduce you to Space Perspective. The world’s first luxury spaceflight experience company, they will take you on a six-hour journey above 99 per cent of Earth’s atmosphere on a trip of a lifetime.

You won’t...