Irish Tatler

When our lives shifted almost entirely into the digital sphere, it changed our relationship with self-image

After a year on Zoom, demand for injectables has skyrocketed. Laura Kennedy asks whether our attitude to tweakments has caught up to our appetite for them

Laura Kennedy
11th July, 2021
Ireland’s cosmetic surgery providers are experiencing what they describe as a ‘Zoom Boom’.

Have you become uncomfortably intimate with your own face over the last year? Has every Zoom call felt like poring over an agonisingly unflattering photo that a friend shared on social media? We’ve all been there. The photo is definitely of you, but a version of you that you either don’t recognise or feel completely disconnected from. There are no flattering angles. No filters. No protection from the reality of how you might appear to...

