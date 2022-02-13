What makes a man stylish? There is no one simple answer, it seems, but a new book showcases some of the most iconic looks and figures in men’s fashion

Icon: Elvis Presley

To many, Elvis Presley remains the King of Rock ’n’ Roll and a symbol of barely concealed sexual energy. Whether that air was exciting or dangerous, largely depended on one’s age in July 1954, when he released his first single, “That’s All Right”. Strikingly handsome, Elvis created his own anti-establishment style. With a knowing sneer and quiffed hair, the young Elvis wore everything with panache, from drape jackets with bowling...