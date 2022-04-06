Subscribe Today
Log In

Irish Tatler

Watch trends: the standout models from the world’s biggest watch show reviewed

With the world’s biggest watch show just wrapped up in Geneva, here are the best new timepieces coming this year, from Cartier and Vacheron Constantin to Rolex and TAG Heuer.

Leslie Williams
6th April, 2022
Watch trends: the standout models from the world’s biggest watch show reviewed
Omega’s Seamaster Planet Ocean Ultra Deep sets a new standard for dive watches

Taking place in Geneva Switzerland each year, Watches and Wonders is the equivalent to Paris Fashion Week, packing in a massive watch convention into a few short days, with nearly every new release from almost every major watchmaker worth knowing. Even Paris Fashion Week would however fall pretty short in terms of the kind of numbers and spend being talked about. This year, the retro revival continues with many brands such as Cartier and Vacheron...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Gen See is a new range of clean, cruelty-free and vegan-friendly make-up

The thoughtful beauty shopper: honey-infused haircare, cruelty-free colour and L’Occitane’s eco refills

Irish Tatler Brenda McCormick
The Garden Kitchen by Clive Christian Furniture reflects their signature craftsmanship and brand’s expertise in marquetry

The Luxe Radar: the best luxury kitchen gadgets to buy now

Irish Tatler Jillian Bolger
Seamas O’Reilly claimed to have read Brendan Behan’s Borstal Boy, among other great Irish novels, but others were less convinced

Seamas O’Reilly: ‘Having long thought that I’d read Borstal Boy as a child, I picked it up recently to discover I never had’

Irish Tatler Séamas O’Reilly
And so to bed: our sleep can be improved by paying attention to ‘sleep hygiene’ practices

The problem with sleep: how to improve your rest in a restless age

Irish Tatler Laura Kennedy

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1