Walk the line: Lucy Caldwell on how you actually can teach writing, the Belfast Blitz and reading anything by Anne Enright
The autor of These Days, due out later this month, says every book feels like a joyful, unlikely achievement
As a child, I used to hide behind the sofa and pretend to be a radio telling stories. And I used to make books with my sisters. I have two sisters and we’re very close in age and were very close growing up. When I read about the Brontë siblings as a teenager I thought, that's what we were like. We used to live in these imaginary world that we would make books and genealogies...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
From underground art parties to Instagram success: how The Home Moment became the next big thing in interiors
Talented and adaptable, Sinead Bailey Kelly is running a lifestyle brand with a difference
Gareth Smith of Michael’s restaurant on how to cook the ultimate roast chicken in one hour
Five minutes of prep, an hour or so in the oven and you’re sorted
The Luxe Radar: Boss your home office into shape with luxury furniture, green technology and vintage classics
It’s time for a serious home office upgrade, writes Jillian Bolger
My objects of desire: Nigel O’Reilly, the Mayo-based goldsmith, on gemstones and Magon watches
O’Reilly’s handcrafted high jewellery has been worn by Saoirse Ronan and featured in Sotheby’s Important Jewels auction in New York.