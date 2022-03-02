Subscribe Today
Log In

Irish Tatler

Walk the line: Lucy Caldwell on how you actually can teach writing, the Belfast Blitz and reading anything by Anne Enright

The autor of These Days, due out later this month, says every book feels like a joyful, unlikely achievement

Brenda McCormick
2nd March, 2022
Walk the line: Lucy Caldwell on how you actually can teach writing, the Belfast Blitz and reading anything by Anne Enright
‘Quite often people, women in particular, distrust the things that come naturally to them’ – author Lucy Caldwell on the art of writing

As a child, I used to hide behind the sofa and pretend to be a radio telling stories. And I used to make books with my sisters. I have two sisters and we’re very close in age and were very close growing up. When I read about the Brontë siblings as a teenager I thought, that's what we were like. We used to live in these imaginary world that we would make books and genealogies...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Sinead Bailey Kelly, co-founder of The Home Moment: ‘This is what you do in events, you make people happy through experiences and moments.’

From underground art parties to Instagram success: how The Home Moment became the next big thing in interiors

Irish Tatler Brenda McCormick
Gareth Smith: ‘Who doesn’t love a roast chicken? I’d often just chuck one into the oven without a plan and then horse into the whole thing myself like I’m Henry VIII’

Gareth Smith of Michael’s restaurant on how to cook the ultimate roast chicken in one hour

Irish Tatler Brenda McCormick
If pared-back design is more your thing, you won’t find finer than USM, the high-end Swiss furniture company, who’ve been making their signature Haller modular furniture for 55 years

The Luxe Radar: Boss your home office into shape with luxury furniture, green technology and vintage classics

Irish Tatler Jillian Bolger
Nigel O’Reilly: ‘You’ve got to push yourself, and collaborating is one way of exploring new materials.’ Picture: Nathalie Márquez-Courtney

My objects of desire: Nigel O’Reilly, the Mayo-based goldsmith, on gemstones and Magon watches

Irish Tatler Nathalie Márquez Courtney

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1