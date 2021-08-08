Walk the Line: Anne Griffin on discovering writing in her 40s
The Irish author is on a constant quest to quieten the voices of self-doubt
I got into writing very late, when I was 44, and When All is Said, my debut novel, wasn’t published until I was 50. I wasn’t one of these writers who as soon as they had a thought in their head, it was that they wanted to be a writer.
It was a surprise, this whole career, for me. It’s been life-changing and a complete surprise. If I went back and talked to...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine