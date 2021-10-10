Uncut gems

Irish creativity is in fine shape and if one were to name a poster child for this bold new era of art, design, music and food it just might be Dublin-based Hen’s Teeth.

It’s a multi-faceted creative organisation run by Rosie Gogan-Keogh, her husband Greg Spring and fellow business partners Russell Simmons and Noel Feeney. Four creatives who share a desire to, as Gogan-Keogh puts it, “create contemporary cultural experiences”....