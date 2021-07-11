Truth or Bare

There are some fashion trends that fill you with a particular kind of joy. The glimpse of a well-articulated sleeve on a beautiful dress or the split second when a shopping site floods your screen with colour and flounce.

Ralph Lauren once said, “I don’t design clothes, I design dreams”. It’s true. Good fashion should leave you feeling catapulted; transported, at the very least. Suddenly, the white noise fades and you’re mid-fantasy; dreaming of a...