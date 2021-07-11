Subscribe Today
Log In

Irish Tatler

Truth or Bare

The crop top is having its single biggest fashion moment since the 1980s. But does exposing your torso feel like a fashion step too far? Sarah Macken goes in search of mid-riff elegance for real-life dressing.

Sarah Macken
11th July, 2021
10
Would you dare to bare your midriff? Designers including Victoria Beckham are suggesting that this is the season to show some skin.

There are some fashion trends that fill you with a particular kind of joy. The glimpse of a well-articulated sleeve on a beautiful dress or the split second when a shopping site floods your screen with colour and flounce.

Ralph Lauren once said, “I don’t design clothes, I design dreams”. It’s true. Good fashion should leave you feeling catapulted; transported, at the very least. Suddenly, the white noise fades and you’re mid-fantasy; dreaming of a...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1