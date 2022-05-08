Tried and tested: The €300 ‘skin booster’ that’s leaving facial filler treatments in the shade
The new generation of products are focusing on radiance and natural results
As the market in aesthetic treatments continues to grow apace, skin boosters have become the buzzword and a big area of focus for many of the leading companies wanting to offer an alternative to the more original, sometimes clunky fillers on the market.
So what exactly are ‘skin boosters’? Essentially skin boosters can refer to any injectables that work below the skin surface but are often using natural products already found in the skin, putting...
